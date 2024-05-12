McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 727 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after buying an additional 270,414 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $632.31. 917,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

