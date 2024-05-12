McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 107,063 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,063 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,451. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

