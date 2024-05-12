McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.