McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

