McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,813 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,094. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

