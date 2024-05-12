McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,997 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VBR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,526. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

