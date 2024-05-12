Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Update

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Mersen Stock Performance
Mersen stock remained flat at C$37.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mersen has a twelve month low of C$37.15 and a twelve month high of C$40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.55.
Mersen Company Profile
