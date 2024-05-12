Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Update

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Mersen Stock Performance

Mersen stock remained flat at C$37.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mersen has a twelve month low of C$37.15 and a twelve month high of C$40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.55.

Get Mersen alerts:

Mersen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.