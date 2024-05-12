MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

