MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111.28 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $111.28 million and $1.49 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,000,434 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

