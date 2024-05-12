MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 355,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.9 days.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTYFF remained flat at $34.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

