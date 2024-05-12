MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 355,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.9 days.
MTY Food Group Price Performance
Shares of MTYFF remained flat at $34.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $51.08.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.