Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,950,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,373,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 26.6% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 173,801 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 633,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 95,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

CM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.40. 658,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.