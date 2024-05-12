NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,931,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

