NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.04. 536,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,476. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

