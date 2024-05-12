NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 388,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

