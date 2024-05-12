Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Netflix stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $610.87. 2,653,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.61 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.98.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
