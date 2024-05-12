Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

