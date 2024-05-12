NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21,270.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 12,046,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,264,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

