NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.94. 10,548,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

