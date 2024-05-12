Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.890-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to €1.75 to €1.80 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,554. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

