Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 3rd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

JFR stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

