Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 3rd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
JFR stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
