Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
