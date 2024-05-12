Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

