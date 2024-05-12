One Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,839 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,054. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

