One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,774 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,123. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

