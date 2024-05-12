One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

