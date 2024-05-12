Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stryker by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,493,000 after buying an additional 551,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stryker by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

