Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 2.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.47. 1,149,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.02. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

