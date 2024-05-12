PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 208,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,159,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.