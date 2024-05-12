Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. Personalis had a negative net margin of 124.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 392.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Personalis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

