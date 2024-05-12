Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. 4,149,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,799. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

