Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-$1.16, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.440 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

