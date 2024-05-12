Portal (IOU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $124,588.79 (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Portal (IOU) has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal (IOU) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

