Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Sherwin-Williams worth $329,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $987,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,716.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.86. 1,075,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,292. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.