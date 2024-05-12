Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $197.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ross Stores worth $197,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.48. 1,793,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,398. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

