Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.63% of Agree Realty worth $419,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,550 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $16,863,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. 638,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

