Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 35,440 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $200,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

