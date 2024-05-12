Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $208,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,702,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.32. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $184.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

