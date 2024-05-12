Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,711 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of BlackRock worth $432,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,987 shares of company stock valued at $55,353,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

BLK stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $796.67. The company had a trading volume of 607,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,799. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $794.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.