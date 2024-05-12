Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 3,481 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605,993. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.