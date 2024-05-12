Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,783 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 114,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,660,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. 2,414,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

