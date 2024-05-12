Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $482.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.68.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

