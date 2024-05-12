Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 141,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,712. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

