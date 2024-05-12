Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,067,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,504,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,719. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.54.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

