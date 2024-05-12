Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.42. 3,081,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a market cap of $576.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.