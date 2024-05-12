Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 536,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

