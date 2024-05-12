Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.71. 1,474,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.