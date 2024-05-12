Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 307 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11,176.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after purchasing an additional 552,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after buying an additional 547,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Ross Stores by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 909,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,869,000 after buying an additional 443,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

