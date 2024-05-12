Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $79.77. 1,033,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,262. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

