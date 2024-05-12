Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,982,000 after purchasing an additional 309,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after buying an additional 172,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

