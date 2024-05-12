Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,733 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 9,425,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

