Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,667 shares of company stock worth $18,592,670. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

View Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.59. 14,535,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,923,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.